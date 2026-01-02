Nitish Kumar makes a surprise visit to JD-U state office, boosts worker morale

Patna, Jan 2 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made an unexpected visit to the Janata Dal (United) state office in Patna on Friday, creating a buzz among party leaders and workers.

His sudden arrival generated excitement across the party headquarters.

Upon reaching the JD(U) office, the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar went straight to his chamber, where he reviewed organisational activities and held informal discussions.

He later interacted with party workers present at the office, inquiring about their well-being and exchanging New Year greetings.

Senior leader and Bihar government minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and JD(U) state president Umesh Kushwaha accompanied the Chief Minister during the visit.

Nitish Kumar also inspected the party office and held conversations with key organisational leaders.

The Chief Minister’s energetic presence has once again put to rest recent speculation regarding his health.

During the recent Bihar Assembly elections, Nitish Kumar had campaigned extensively, addressing rallies and public meetings across the state.

The NDA, under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, performed strongly in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly election and secured 202 seats.

JD (U) alone won 85 seats in Bihar, the strongest performance after the 2010 assembly election. Besides JD (U), BJP won 89 seats, Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas 19 seats, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) 5 seats and Rashtriya Lok Morcha 4 seats.

Even after the formation of the new government, he continues to remain actively involved in both governance and party affairs.

He regularly visits one place to review projects every day in Patna or any other district of Bihar.

Nitish Kumar’s surprise visit infused fresh enthusiasm and confidence among party workers.

On the occasion of the New Year, he personally greeted workers, accepted their wishes, and interacted warmly with them, sending a strong message of organisational unity and leadership engagement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor