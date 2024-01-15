Nitish Kumar makes brief visit to Lalu Prasad Yadav's house for 'Dahi-Chura Bhoj'

Patna, Jan 15 BHihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar went to the house of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav for Dahi-Chura Bhoj on Makar Sankranti on Monday to underscore that the leaders of INDIA are united in the state.

Nitish Kumar stayed for around 10 minutes before leaving and the two veteran leaders did not interact much. Lalu Prasad Yadav did not also apply the tilak on Nitish Kumar's forehead.

Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said that the INDIA bloc is united in Bihar and denied the speculations that the relation between his RJD and the JD-U have turned sour, saying that all these questions have no meaning.

"We have repeatedly answered this question - that everything is smooth in Bihar. Since the formation of Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar and the way we have fulfilled the jobs to the youths of the state, the leaders of BJP are in shock. When Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar came together, BJP leaders were worried about it

"We have given lakhs of jobs, conducted caste surveys, enhanced reservation, enhanced stipends, investments are coming in Bihar, etc. Hence, they are scared about it,” he said.

On Nitish Kumar's refusal to accepting the post of INDIA bloc convener, Tejashwi Yadav said: “You never know, seat sharing may be finalised. Don’t worry about it."

Besides Nitish Kumar. Lalan Singh, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Bijendra Yadav, Umesh Kuahwaha and other leaders of JD-U present in the house of Lalu Prasad Yadav.

