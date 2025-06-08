Nitish Kumar makes surprise visit to inspect new four-lane bridge near Gandhi Setu in Patna

Patna, June 8 In a surprise visit, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reached Hajipur on Sunday to inspect the ongoing construction of the new four-lane bridge being built along the Mahatma Gandhi Setu, a critical link between Patna and north Bihar.

The sudden visit caught the district administration off guard, with officials being informed only 15 minutes prior to the Chief Minister's arrival.

Officers from both Patna and Vaishali districts, including the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police, rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Setu to receive CM Nitish Kumar.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister reviewed the bridge's progress, sought updates from project officials, and issued necessary directives to expedite the development work.

The Rs 1,794-crore bridge project spans nearly 14.5 km, stretching from Zero Mile in Patna to BSNL Golambar (Ram Ashish Chowk) in Hajipur.

Once completed, the project is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion for commuters travelling from north Bihar into the state capital.

As per project officials, 60 per cent of the bridge construction has been completed, with expectations for full readiness by March 2026.

The new traffic plan will segregate flows, allowing inbound traffic from Patna to Hajipur on the new bridge, while outbound vehicles from Hajipur to Patna will continue to use the existing Gandhi Setu.

As per the current status of the project, the superstructure work completed is 90 per cent and the substructure work (flyovers) completed is 94 per cent.

Twenty-four of the 33 well caps of the main bridge foundations are completed while the remaining nine well caps are under construction.

The construction from Zero Mile (Patna) to Gaighat Section is almost completed.

This stretch has a toll plaza near Jadhua in Hajipur, and two bus shelters on the Patna side and four on the Hajipur side.

To manage and monitor vehicle flow efficiently the concessionaire has applied an advanced traffic monitoring system on this stretch.

This strategic infrastructure project is poised to transform regional connectivity, particularly for daily commuters and freight transport between Patna and north Bihar districts, and is being implemented on a fast-track basis under the direct supervision of top state leadership.

