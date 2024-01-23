Nitish Kumar meets Bihar Governor; 'Khela Hobe’ says Manjhi

Patna, Jan 23 Political circles in Bihar are abuzz as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday went to the Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, accompanied by his Cabinet Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary.

Nitish Kumar stayed for 40 minutes in the Raj Bhavan but the reason for his visit has not been made public yet, leading to speculation of a government change in Bihar.

What has provided grist for the rumour mills is the fact that while Nitish, Tejashwi Yadav, Chodhary and Arlekar were together at a function to commemorate the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose, later Nitish and Choudhary went to the Raj Bhavan without Tejashwi.

Following the incident, former Chief Minister of Bihar, Jitan Ram Manjhi posted a cryptic comment on his X handle saying the games have begun in Bihar. He posted “Khela Hobe” in Bangla, “Khela Hokto” in Magahi and “Khela Hokhi” in Bhojpuri

Manjhi was implying that Nitish would join the NDA any time and change the government in Bihar.

Manjhi had claimed earlier also that the government might change in Bihar and his statement had come at a time when Nitish was not the National President of the JD(U).

