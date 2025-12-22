Nitish Kumar meets HM Amit Shah in Delhi, discusses Bihar's development projects

Patna, Dec 22 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed various development projects in Bihar.

The Chief Minister left for Delhi on Sunday afternoon and began meetings with NDA leaders on Monday.

Following the NDA's decisive victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, this visit is being seen as politically significant, marking Nitish Kumar's first interaction with the central leadership after assuming office.

On Monday, Nitish Kumar met Union Home Minister Shah, during which an extensive discussion took place on various development projects in the state.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and JD(U) MP and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh were present during the meetings.

Sources said the leaders held discussions for nearly an hour, covering a wide range of political and administrative issues.

According to sources, the talks focused on recent political developments in Bihar, the state government's development agenda, and coordination between the Centre and the state government.

Discussions regarding the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections are also believed to have taken place, adding to the political significance of the meeting.

The meeting is being described as strategic and forward-looking, with deliberations on ongoing and proposed development projects, governance priorities, and future political planning within the NDA.

After the meeting with HM Shah, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary uploaded a post on his official X handle and wrote, "Nitish Kumar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. The double-engine government is working at double speed for a developed Bihar."

Nitish Kumar's Delhi visit is seen as an effort to strengthen Centre-State coordination and reinforce political alignment within the NDA as the new government begins its term in Bihar.

In the Assembly elections, the NDA achieved a sweeping victory, securing 202 seats and forming the government under the leadership of Nitish Kumar in Bihar.

Last week, CM Nitish unveiled an ambitious roadmap for the overall development of Bihar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor