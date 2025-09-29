Nitish Kumar offers prayers on Mahasaptami, showcases unity

Patna, Sep 29 On the auspicious occasion of Mahasaptami, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited several Durga Puja pandals in Patna to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga and pray for the state’s happiness, peace, and prosperity.

The Chief Minister first offered prayers at the Shri Shri Durga Puja Mahotsav Shiv Mandir, Khajpura, and the Shri Shri Durga Ashram, Sheikhpura, where he extended festive greetings to the people of Bihar.

He also performed rituals at the Shiv Temple in Khajpura.

The priests present at the Pandals offered him Mata Ki Chunari to welcome him. He spent some quality time in the devotion of Goddess Durga.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar attended the Maha Aarti at the official residence of Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha at 3 Strand Road.

He lit the ceremonial lamp and joined the Phalahar (fruit meal) ceremony, symbolising harmony and devotion.

“I pray to Goddess Durga for the well-being and prosperity of the people of Bihar,” Nitish Kumar said, extending Navratri wishes to all.

The event witnessed the presence of top leaders and officials, including Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, JDU State President Umesh Singh Kushwaha, MLA Sanjeev Chaurasia, Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary Deepak Kumar, Development Commissioner S Siddhartha, Divisional Commissioner Dr Chandrashekher Singh, Patna District Magistrate Dr. Tyagarajan S.M., and Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma among others.

The joint participation of Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha in the Maha Aarti is being viewed as a symbol of unity within the ruling coalition, projecting a positive and cooperative political atmosphere.

The leaders later shared a fruit meal with guests, maintaining a festive and family-like spirit.

The celebration, marked by devotion and togetherness, showcased not only religious fervour but also a harmonious side of Bihar’s political landscape during the sacred days of Sharadiya Navratri.

