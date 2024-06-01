Nitish Kumar playing with the lives of teachers, claims Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, June 31 RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed on Friday that the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government is playing with the lives of teachers.

Tejashwi Yadav's remarks came after more than 80 persons lost their lives in the last three days due to the extreme heatwave prevailing in several districts of Bihar.

Despite the heatwave in the state, the Education Department has directed the teachers to come to the schools even after government schools in Bihar were closed following a direction from CM Nitish Kumar.

Putting a question mark on the working style of the Chief Minister, his ministers, and officials, Tejashwi Yadav uploaded a post on X that said: “The Chief Minister and his Cabinet members are resting in AC rooms and are hell-bent on taking the lives of teachers.

“What will the teachers do without students? There were reports of deaths when the schools were opened amid the scorching heat due to the stubbornness of the NDA government in Bihar.

"The schools were closed under pressure from the opposition, but still instructions have been issued to the teachers to come to the schools amid the scorching heat. What will the teachers do when there are no students in the schools? The teachers must be given leave in this scorching heat.”

"Why is the entire Cabinet, including the Chief Minister, hell-bent on taking the lives of the teachers while relaxing in air-conditioned rooms," the RJD leader asked.

