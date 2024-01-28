Nitish Kumar Resigns as Bihar Chief Minister, Joins BJP in New Alliance

Nitish Kumar has resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar, paving the way for a dramatic political shift. He is expected to rejoin hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), his former ally in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

This move marks a significant turnaround for Kumar, who just last year in August 2022, broke away from the BJP-led NDA and formed a "Mahagathbandhan" government with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and other Left parties.

This move is likely to have a significant impact on Bihar's political landscape. The NDA will now have a comfortable majority in the state assembly, potentially paving the way for a stable government. However, it could also lead to renewed political polarization and challenges for the opposition.

The BJP is the dominant party in India's national politics, and this move could further strengthen its position in Bihar. The Mahagathbandhan was seen as a potential challenger to the BJP's dominance in national politics, and its breakup could weaken the opposition.