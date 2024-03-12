Nitish Kumar returns early from UK visit

Patna, March 12 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar returned to Patna from his UK visit on Monday evening, two days earlier than scheduled.

JD-U supporters assembled at the Patna airport in large numbers to welcome him in a grand style. Nitish Kumar, however, maintained a distance from the media.

Sources said that the seat-sharing formula of the NDA in Bihar will be finalised soon after the return of Nitish Kumar in Patna. The JD-U, the BJP and other NDA partners have not reached a consensus on the issue.

The Chief Minister has posted details and photos of his visit to the UK on his X page.

He said he had met India's High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram K. Doraiswami, who assured him of all possible support in the ongoing construction of A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Science City of Patna to make it world-class.

Nitish Kumar visited Scotland and learnt about water management to implement it in the flood-affected areas of his state.

