Nitish Kumar reviews preparation for Khelo India Youth Games 2025 in Patna

Patna, April 27 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday inspected the preparations for the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games 2025 at the Patliputra Sports Complex.

He reviewed the arrangements at the Central Control and Command Centre, Conference Hall, Stadium, Indoor Stadium, and other facilities, issuing necessary directives to ensure a successful event.

During his visit, the Chief Minister also inspected the practice sessions being carried out by players and artists for the opening ceremony, scheduled for May 4.

A special highlight of the event will be the display of the world's largest Madhubani painting. Nitish Kumar took stock of this remarkable creation, which has already been recognised by the Guinness World Records.

At least 50 artists from the Mithila Chitrakala Sansthan, Saurath, and Madhubani worked tirelessly for 50 hours to complete the painting.

The Guinness World Record certificate for this achievement was formally handed over to the Chief Minister during the event.

The Chief Minister also honoured Padma Shri awardee Baua Devi, who played a pivotal role in the creation of this record-setting Madhubani artwork.

Additionally, the Guinness certificate for a performance by 375 Bal Lamas with singing bowls, which also set a world record, was presented to the Chief Minister.

For the first time, Bihar is hosting the prestigious Khelo India Youth Games from 4 May to 15 May 2025.

The event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 4 May, and 8,500 players, 1,500 coaches and technical officials from 28 states and 8 union territories will participate in 28 different sports events.

The venues for these sports events will be held in five cities across Bihar—Patna, Gaya, Rajgir, Bhagalpur, and Begusarai.

On this occasion, Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister S. Siddharth, Secretary to the Chief Minister Kumar Ravi, Special Officer to the Chief Minister Gopal Singh, Director General cum Chief Executive Officer of Bihar State Sports Authority Ravindran Shankar and other senior officers were present.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor