Nitish Kumar thanks PM Modi, highlights NDA’s achievements in Bihar

Patna, June 20 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of key infrastructure and development projects in the state on Friday.

Addressing the massive crowd gathered at the venue, Nitish Kumar said, “It is a matter of great happiness that the Prime Minister has come to Siwan. I warmly welcome and congratulate him.”

He listed the projects being launched, which include 22 urban development projects, six road projects, a rail project, and the launch of two new trains, including the Vande Bharat Express, and the first export of a locomotive from Bihar's Madhura rail factory.

Nitish emphasised that Bihar stands to gain significantly from these initiatives.

In a veiled attack on the RJD, Nitish Kumar remarked: “People are talking ‘nonsense’ these days. It is meaningless. They should be asked what the condition of Bihar was before our government. No one could even step outside their homes. Look at today, so many people, including women and youth, have gathered here to listen to the Prime Minister.”

He highlighted the longstanding partnership between JDU and BJP, recalling that since November 24, 2005, the NDA alliance has continuously worked for Bihar’s development.

Nitish underscored the state government’s work in the sectors of education, health, and especially women's empowerment.

“We gave 50 per cent reservation to women. We constructed bridges, ensured tap water and electricity under Saat Nischay (Seven Resolves), and built toilets in every home. Even new houses and settlements are being provided with facilities,” Kumar said.

He also mentioned employment efforts: “Government jobs were provided to thousands of youth, both men and women. I have personally inspected development work across the state and cleared 430 new schemes. Work has already started in Siwan, Gopalganj, and Saran.”

The rally marked PM Modi’s fifth visit to Bihar in 2025, as the state heads toward assembly elections later this year.

