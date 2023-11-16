Nitish Kumar threatens to start movement against Centre if demand for special status to Bihar is not met

Patna, Nov 16 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has once again demanded special status for his state.

On Thursday, Nitish Kumar said that if the Centre does not give special status to Bihar, he will start a movement against the Union Government.

While addressing a gathering during the Chief Minister entrepreneurship programme, organised by the Commerce and Industry Department of the Bihar Government in Patna, he said, “I always demand special status for Bihar. We are working hard but the work will be executed in five years only on the basis of the state government’s resources. If the Centre would give us special status, the same work would be completed in two years.”

“Bihar will become a frontline state in the country. People have to remember that democracy began in Bihar and still this state is backward. Hence, I am always appealing to the Centre to give special status to Bihar so that it will become a developed state of the country,” Kumar said.

“If the Centre does not give special status to Bihar, we will start a movement against them. The people of the current ruling government do not work for the country. They do not prepare any policy. They only tease the people of the country,” he said.

