Nitish Kumar to distribute appointment letters to teachers today

Patna, Nov 2 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will distribute appointment letters to the newly recruited teachers here on Thursday.

The Chief Minister, along with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav and other ministers are scheduled to distribute letters to 25,000 successful candidates in the Gandhi Maidan.

The remaining letters will be given away by MLAs, MPs and district magistrates in the districts.

As many as 1.22 lakh candidates have cleared the examination held by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) for 1.70 lakh posts of teachers in the state.

The appointment letter distribution events are held in Patna Gandhi Maidan besides every district of the state.

In Patna, three make-shift pandals have been erected in the maidan for the purpose.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav had said that his government is distributing pen (Kalam) swords (talwar) in the country.

"Such a massive level of jobs were not given anywhere in the country. The Narendra Modi government promised 2 crores jobs every year. Ten years have gone by, but nothing has happened. After the formation of Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, we have fulfilled the promise under the leadership of CM NItish Kumar and are giving jobs to 1.22 lakh teachers and are committed to providing government jobs in other departments too," Yadav said.

"I want to ask the BJP leaders about how many jobs were given when they were in power in Bihar?” he asked.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor