Nitish Kumar to start Mahila Samvad Yatra on Dec 15 ahead of Assembly polls

Patna, Dec 4 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will start his Mahila Samvad Yatra on December 15 ahead of Assembly polls and will also interact with five women at the commencement of the yatra.

The yatra will kick off from Bagaha in West Champaran, a tribal-dominated region that has historically benefited from his government’s initiatives.

Nitish Kumar will engage directly with tribal women to understand their challenges and gather feedback on his administration’s performance.

Five tribal women, including Mita Devi and Hema Devi, have been chosen to discuss local developmental concerns with the Chief Minister.

Meeta Devi emphasised the strides women have made under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, noting significant progress in education, health, and employment.

Hema Devi, a participant, praised Nitish Kumar’s policies such as the seven Nischay schemes, which have improved village infrastructure, reduced atrocities on women through liquor prohibition, and provided employment via Jeevika.

Senior officials are preparing venues across Mushari Semaria Panchayats, including Ghothawa Tola and Taruanwa, to ensure a smooth program. The areas are being spruced up, reflecting the government's focus on addressing grievances and showcasing development.

The Mahila Samvad Yatra is being seen as a calculated move to consolidate support among women voters. Nitish Kumar has often credited his pro-women policies—such as liquor prohibition, improved education opportunities, and healthcare reforms—for his previous electoral successes.

Political analysts suggest that this initiative is part of a larger strategy to counter opposition narratives and strengthen the JD(U)'s position ahead of the elections.

The yatra is also aimed at reinvigorating Nitish Kumar's development agenda amid changing political dynamics in the state.

