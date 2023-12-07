Nitish Kumar’s anti-women, anti-Dalit remarks hurt Congress in 3 states: Chirag Paswan

Patna, Dec 7 LJPR Chief Chirag Paswan on Thursday said that Congress paid the price in recently held assembly elections due to anti-woman and anti-Dalit statements of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“Everyone knows why the Congress lost elections in three states. Nitish Kumar gave obscene and outrageous statements against women in the state assembly.

“He insulted the women. He also humiliated Dalits. He insulted my father Ram Vilash Paswan and former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi who also come from Dalit community.

“Congress paid the price of his anti-women and anti-Dalit statements,” Chirag Paswan said while interacting with media persons in Hajipur.

He said that Prime Minister Modi during the election campaign said that the opposition parties are doing divisive politics through caste-cum-economic survey in Bihar.

“They prepared the caste based survey in a room. Everyone knew the truth. They have not collected the data by doing ground work. The Congress was saying that they will conduct caste based surveys if they win the elections in these states,” he said.

He said that it was the Congress which paid the price for presenting the caste based survey of Bihar as an example.

He said that the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh brought Ladli and Bahana schemes and successfully implemented them on ground.

“These schemes helped BJP and not like liquor ban in Bihar. Liquor is banned in Bihar but it is available everywhere and people are dying due to hooch tragedies,” Paswan said.

When asked about contesting from Hajipur seat in Lok Sabha, Paswan said that he will only contest the Lok Sabha poll from Hajipur.

Hajipur reserved seat is currently held by his uncle and Union Minister Pasupati Kumar Paras.

