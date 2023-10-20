Nitish Kumar's statement on friendship with BJP leaders wrongly interpreted, says RJD

Patna, Oct 20 In wake of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's remarks on Thursday that his friendship with PM Narendra Modi and BJP leaders would persist, ruling ally RJD said that his statement had been misinterpreted for political ends.

RJD leader and spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav said: "The way he said it was about his personal friendship with BJP leaders. Radha Mohan Singh was present in the venue and Nitish Kumar was addressing him. His statement was wrongly interpreted.

"I want to ask the leaders of BJP to not cook Khayali Pulav. Nothing will happen here. They have not done anything in the last 10 years. Price rise of every essential is rocketing high and they have no control over it. People will ask what they have done."

Meanwhile, BJP state President Samrat Chaudhary said: "We have no personal enmity with Nitish Kumar. We are against his policies."

At an event in Motihari, Nitish Kumar said that he has a deep friendship with the leaders of BJP and it would remain till the end of his life. "I respect him (Narendra Modi) until I am alive. I told him to make a central university in Champaran. Mahatma Gandhi came here and did lots of things. Our prestige is connected with east and west Champaran. He had sanctioned the central university in 2014 and the construction was started in 2016. They are my friends and our friendship would not end. My relation with you (Narendra Modi) would remain until I would be alive," he said.

