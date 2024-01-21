Nitish Kumar's sudden political activity warms up chilly January in Bihar

New Delhi, Jan 21 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was facing a backlash from his opponents over his controversial remarks on women in the state Assembly, has surprised everyone with his recent political activism.

Kumar, who seemed to be not getting much attention from his allies in the INDIA bloc, has increased his activities in the last 25 days and taken complete control of the JD(U). Besides, his activism in the government has also surprised everyone in the political circles.

Kumar became the party's National President by removing Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh from the post and has also formed a new team of national-level officebearers.

On January 20, Kumar made two key decisions related to the party and the government, making it clear to all the political parties and administrative officials in Bihar that whether it is about the party or the government, he is the real boss.

On the day, Kumar not only revamped the party's national team but also reshuffled his cabinet.

The JD(U) chief dropped Lalan Singh's closed ones from the national team and made K.C. Tyagi the party's political advisor and spokesperson.

Tyagi, who was once considered very close to Sharad Yadav, has very good relations with BJP leaders. It is being said that Kumar has given a big signal by appointing Tyagi to the post.

The Bihar Chief Minister also changed the portfolio of RJD leader Chandra Shekhar, who was the Education Minister and has been hitting the headlines for his controversial remarks on Ram Mandir, Ramcharitmanas and Manusmriti.

Besides Chandra Shekhar, the portfolios of two other ministers from the RJD camp were changed in Saturday's reshuffle. With this, Kumar has given a big political message to the Congress and the RJD.

Recently in an interview, BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah signalled that some changes would be taking place in Bihar politics in the coming days.

If sources are to be believed, last time also Kumar returned to the NDA after talks with the top leadership of the BJP and the Bihar BJP had no role in it. This time as well, it is being said that Kumar has opened a channel of communication with the saffron party through a leader very close to him.

However, the BJP at present is in no mood to fulfil the demands made by Kumar and the talks between both sides are on. The final decision in this regard will be taken by the BJP's top leadership.

According to sources, this month, especially from January 22 to January 27, would be very crucial in terms of changes in the politics of Bihar. Kumar can make a final decision in the coming days about which alliance he chooses to be a partner with.

However, in both cases, it is also believed that many leaders of his party may leave him.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor