Nitish minister files defamation suit against Prashant Kishor, latter responds

Patna, June 3 Bihar rural works development minister Ashok Choudhary on Tuesday claimed to have filed defamation case against Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor over alleged derogatory remarks made at a recent press conference.

JD(U) leder Ashok Choudhary, in an interaction with IANS, stated that Prashant Kishor must apologise for his comments or be prepared to fight the legal battle.

Choudhary, father of newly elected MP Shambhavi Choudhary, had warned him against taking personal jibes and also demanded that he either says sorry or face the law.

The controversy stems from a press conference held by Prashant Kishor a few days ago, during which he allegedly said that "everyone knows what Ashok Choudhary's political character" and also accused him of buying a ticket for his daughter Shambhavi Choudhary from the LJP and getting her elected as a Member of Parliament.

Reacting to these statements, Ashok Choudhary told IANS, "Prashant Kishor made an irresponsible statement. While ideological differences are natural in public life, making personal and insulting remarks in public is unacceptable. After his comments were brought to my notice by the media, we reviewed the footage and sent him a legal notice. However, his response was not satisfactory.”

Choudhary continued, “His reply stated that since I am a minister, I should fulfill my ministerial responsibilities. Yes, I will discharge my duties, but that doesn’t give him or anyone else the right to insult me."

He further said, "Today, we approached the civil court today and filed defamation suit. Either Prashant Kishor should prove his allegations, or he must apologise. I am only exercising my constitutional rights. If someone makes unsubstantiated claims that damage my reputation, I must respond legally. If necessary, we will take this fight all the way to the Supreme Court.”

Briefing the newsmen about his family's journey and the struggle faced by Dalit communities in the country, he said, “I come from a background where 40–50 years ago, Dalits weren’t even allowed basic dignity. My father used to study in conditions where no one would cook food for him or wash his utensils. Despite these odds, we have worked hard to create a space in society. This case is not just about me or my daughter—it is about showing that even people from marginalised communities can stand up for their rights. We have earned our place with great struggle, and we will not allow anyone to question our integrity without consequence.”

Prashant Kishor was quick to respond to his charges and said that such act of arm-twisting won't work with him.

Speaking to newsmen on Tesday, he said, “I do not fear FIRs or defamation cases. No one has been born yet who can intimidate me with legal notices. The name you’re mentioning—Ashok Choudhary—he can file as many defamation cases as he wants; it makes no difference to me.”

He continued, “Do you think Prashant Kishor is afraid of anyone? Am I involved in illegal sand mining? Do I run a liquor business? Do I hold any government position or go around with bodyguards? When I was arrested at Gandhi Maidan, did I back down? People only fear when they’ve done something wrong. But in Bihar, nobody can say that Prashant Kishor has wronged them.”

Kishor also referenced earlier allegations he made about corruption in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

“When I said BPSC jobs were being sold for money, they also threatened defamation cases—but nothing came of it. It was all bluster,” he said.

“I stand by what I said,” Jan Suraaj founder reiterated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor