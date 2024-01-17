Nitish no more politically reliable, says Chirag Paswan

Patna, Jan 17 Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJP-RV) president Chirag Paswan on Wednesday said that Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar has lost his political reliability.

He said even if Nitish Kumar joins the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), "he would not get the position that he wants".

"I won't be worried about Nitish Kumar joining the NDA. If he thinks that he could come back to the NDA with the same arrogance, it would not happen. He has lost his political reliability. No one in NDA would be affected by his arrival or departure," Paswan said while interacting with the mediapersons.

Asked about the seat sharing in NDA, Chirag Paswan said that the BJP will decide the seat sharing and the alliance partners of NDA will accept it.

Political analysts says Chirag Paswan's statements assume signifiance as that Nitish Kumar is having a "sour relation" with RJD's Lalu Prasad of late.

"It is very hard to predict what Nitish Kumar is thinking. He can execute his 'Paltimar Programme' (switching sides) any time," said Upendra Kushwaha, president of Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal.

Reacting to Lalu Prasad's refusal to go to Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Chirag Paswant said: "Lalu Prasad is anti-Sanatan right from the beginning. In fact, every alliance partner of INDIA is anti-Sanatan. A leader (Udhayanidhi Stalin) of a political party of south India (DMK) talked ill about Sanatan Dharma. RJD leader Chandrashekher gave a statement against Ramcharitmanas, but no one in the INDIA bloc criticised them. If Lalu Prasad is not going to Ayodhya, no one is surprised with it."

Chirag Paswan had organised a "Dahi-Chura Bhoj" at his official residence in Patna where Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishvanath Arlekar, BJP state president Samrat Choudhary, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Upendra Kushwaha, Pappu Yadav and other leaders were present.

Jitan Ram Manjhi, who was also present in the "Dahi-Chura Bhoj" said that he is lucky that he is in NDA.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor