Nitish playing with future of Bihari people in greed for Phulpur: Manjhi

Patna, Oct 30 Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) patron and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over allowing candidates from other states to sit for the teachers’ recruitment exam of Bihar.

“It is extremely unfortunate that in the greed for Phulpur, Nitish is playing with the future of Bihari people,” Manjhi said.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) had conducted examinations for 1.70 lakh candidates in the state, out of which 1.22 lakh aspirants were successful. Out of this, around 14,000 successful candidates belonged to Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

“The meeting of JD-U leaders of Uttar Pradesh proved that Nitish Kumar wants to expand his party in other states through teacher recruitment in Bihar,” Manjhi said.

A delegation of leaders from Uttar Pradesh met Nitish Kumar on Saturday and raised slogans like, “Desh ka CM kaisa ho, Nitish Kumar jaisa ho”.

The delegation of leaders also requested Nitish Kumar to contest the Lok Sabha poll from Phulpur in 2024.

At present, the youths of Bihar are protesting against the domicile policy of the NItish Kumar government and demanding its rollback.

They are running a campaign on social media about people of other states becoming Rajya Karmi (Government employees) and Bihari people becoming Raj Mistri (daily wage labourers) in other states.

