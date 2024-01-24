Nitish thanks PM Modi for Bharat Ratna conferred on Karpoori Thakur

Patna, Jan 24 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the central government conferred Bharat Ratna to Bihar’s two-times chief minister Karpoori Thakur.

“It is a matter of great pleasure to give the country's highest honor 'Bharat Ratna' to former Chief Minister and great socialist leader Late Karpuri Thakur ji. This is a right decision of the Central Government,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister said that this highest honor given to Late Karpoori Thakur on his 100th birth anniversary will create positive sentiments among the Dalits, deprived and neglected sections.

“We have always been demanding to give 'Bharat Ratna' to Late Karpoori Thakur ji. The years old demand has been fulfilled today. Thanks to Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this,” the Chief Minister said.

JD-U is organising a rally in veterinary college ground in Patna on Wednesday.

Nitish Kumar has always believed that Karpoori Thakur is his political mentor.

