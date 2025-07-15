Nityanand Rai defends law & order in Bihar; hits back at Oppn over voter list revision objections

Patna, July 15 Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai has said that while sporadic incidents of crime are happening in Bihar, strict action is being taken against criminals, unlike in the past.

Addressing reporters in Patna on Tuesday, Rai launched a sharp attack on the regime of former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, alleging that during his tenure, “criminals used to gather at the Chief Minister’s residence, where guest rooms were made for them, and they received hospitality at ministers’ houses.”

Rai said, “Today is not that time. If crime is happening now, the law is also working. Those who used to get protection then are now being punished.”

Justifying the term 'Jungle Raj' for the Lalu-Rabri era, the Union Minister said that criminals then enjoyed direct political protection, whereas the current NDA government is ensuring accountability.

Reacting to Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi calling Bihar the ‘crime capital’, Rai said that LoP Gandhi should recall the condition of Bihar in the past and appreciate the progress happening in the state under the NDA.

“Development is taking place, work is being done for farmers and students, people’s income has increased, and there is prosperity everywhere. At least Rahul Gandhi should be happy with these changes,” Rai said.

On the Grand Alliance’s objection to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, Rai said that the Election Commission inspects the voter list before every poll, and only those who have something to hide are objecting.

“Only those people feel scared who get their names added to the voter list on the basis of fake documents. The upright person has no need to be afraid,” Rai asserted.

On reports of the deletion of 35 lakh names from the voter list in Bihar, Rai reiterated that the Commission’s survey is a routine process before elections and is meant to ensure clean voter rolls.

“Those who made voter cards with the help of Tejashwi Yadav, are the ones protesting. Why should those who are right be afraid?” he said.

Rai added that whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Bihar, he brings new development gifts for the people, and people are eagerly waiting for him in Motihari on July 18.

