Nityanand Rai demands apology from Kharge over ‘Bihar a small state’ remarks

Patna, June 26 Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, demanding a public apology for his remark where he referred to Bihar as a "small state".

Rai said that the comment was not only “insensitive” and “derogatory” but also a direct insult to the 13 crore people of Bihar.

In a strongly worded press statement, the senior BJP leader and MP from Ujiarpur said: “Mallikarjun Kharge has insulted not just a state, but the entire cultural legacy, glorious history, and democratic spirit of Bihar. The people of Bihar cannot tolerate such an offensive remark.”

Calling the Congress party’s approach to Bihar “consistently dismissive,” Rai said Kharge’s remark reflects the Congress’s historical neglect and disregard for the development of the state.

“This is the land of Chanakya, Mahavir, Gautam Buddha, and Loknayak Jayprakash Narayan. It is the cradle of democracy and social justice. Calling Bihar a small state is an affront to its people and their legacy,” he said.

Referring to the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, Rai said: “Kharge’s insult has come at a time when we are commemorating the movement led by J.P. Narayan, who rose from this very land to fight the autocracy of the Emergency imposed by the Congress.”

“Even after five decades, the Congress cannot seem to digest Bihar’s resistance to dictatorship,” he said.

Rai also targeted the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, questioning his silence on the issue.

“Rahul Gandhi visits Bihar for votes but allows leaders in Delhi to insult Biharis. Why is he silent now? Does he endorse Kharge’s statement?” Rai asked.

“The people of Bihar have self-respect. They never tolerate humiliation and will respond to this insult democratically, in the elections,” he said.

Rai demanded an immediate apology from Kharge, saying: “The Congress President must apologise publicly to the 13 crore people of Bihar. This is not just political decorum; it is about respecting the pride of an entire state.”

Reiterating the BJP’s stand, Nityanand Rai said Bihar’s contributions to social justice, national politics, and intellectual history remain unmatched.

“This is the same Bihar where Karpoori Thakur pioneered the path of reservation and social upliftment, which Rahul Gandhi now speaks about on foreign soil,” Rai added.

