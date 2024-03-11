Nityanand Rai says 'dharma' is with PM Modi

Patna March 11 Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, on Monday, claimed that "dharma" (righteousness) is with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and "adharm" (Unrighteousness) is with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders of the Mahagathbandhan.

While interacting with media persons in Patna, Nityanand Rai also defined "dharma" and "adharm."

“The meaning of Dharma is to walk on the path of justice. It is for those who work for the country and countrymen. Today is a fight between religion and unrighteousness, and religion and justice are with PM Narendra Modi,” Rai said.

“Unrighteousness can be defined as a place where corruption, atrocity, immorality and scams occur. People who looted the country for their personal benefits like Arvind Kejriwal and leaders of Mahagathbandhan did in the past, they are walking on the path of Adharm,” Rai said.

