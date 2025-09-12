Nityanand Rai slams Congress, RJD over AI video of PM Modi’s mother

Patna, Sep 12 Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Friday strongly criticised the Bihar Congress for releasing an AI-generated video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother, terming it an insult orchestrated at the behest of Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav.

Rai alleged that the Congress and RJD have repeatedly targeted the Prime Minister and his family, reflecting arrogance and disrespect towards the people of Bihar.

“The country’s respected Prime Minister and his revered mother are being repeatedly insulted at the behest of Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav. Earlier, abuses were hurled during the Ghuspathiya Bachao Yatra (BJP leaders renamed Voter Adhikar Yatra as Ghuspathiya Bachao Yatra), and now once again they have stooped to insulting the PM’s mother. The people of Bihar will correct them again, as they have done before,” Rai said.

Invoking history, the former Bihar BJP president and Ujiarpur MP reminded Congress of the mass movement launched against the Emergency under Jay Prakash Narayan.

“If Rahul Gandhi has not forgotten history, he should remember how Bihar started the movement that threw Congress out of power,” he said.

Rai also attacked RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav directly: “If Tejashwi Yadav respected Bihar, he would have broken ties with Congress when Kerala Congress insulted Biharis. Instead, he chose to stay silent. It shows Bihar’s honour means nothing to him. The reality is Rahul Gandhi is Tejashwi’s pawn, and Tejashwi has taken the contract of insulting Biharis.”

He warned the INDIA bloc leaders and said, “The result of repeatedly insulting 14 crore people of Bihar will not be good. Tejashwi Yadav’s culture includes abuse, nepotism and hooliganism, while NDA’s culture is development and a vision of a developed Bihar.”

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also joined in the criticism, saying: “The Congress has crossed all limits of meanness.

Cabinet Minister Santosh Singh echoed the sentiment, remarking, “Insulting Biharis is like Congress and RJD. Mothers of Bihar will give them a befitting reply in 2025. Everyone knows RJD is the father of corruption and kidnapping.”

According to the Bihar Congress video, PM Modi is shown going to bed after saying, “vote chori has completed for the day.”

In the dream sequence, his mother scolds him for making her stand in queues during demonetisation, making reels of her while he (PM Modi) is washing her feet, and exploiting her name in Bihar politics.

The video ends with the mother’s voice asking, “How more will you fall for politics?”

The controversy comes at a sensitive time, with Pitru Paksha rituals ongoing in Bihar and the Assembly election campaign gaining momentum.

NDA leaders are expected to escalate their demand for an apology, making this a fresh flashpoint between BJP-JDU and the Congress-led INDIA bloc.

--IANS

ajk/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor