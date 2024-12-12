NLC’s first supercritical power plant starts commercial operations

New Delhi, Dec 12 NLC India Limited (NLCIL) on Thursday announced the commencement of commercial operations of the first unit of its supercritical 3 x 660 MW Ghatampur Thermal Power Plant, developed through Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Limited, a joint venture with UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited.

“The first unit successfully completed its trial operation on December 7 and started commercial operations from December 12, 2024. This milestone represents NLCIL's first venture into supercritical power generation technology, a major leap in enhancing the company's energy portfolio,” the company said.

This accomplishment reinforces NLCIL's position in the power sector and its ability to execute large-scale projects that contribute to India's energy security and sustainable development goals, the statement said.

With the commercial operation of the first 660 MW unit of the greenfield Ghatampur Thermal Power Station, the total installed power generation capacity of NLC India Limited and its group companies has increased from 6,071 MW to 6,731 MW.

The Ghatampur power project is designed to meet the growing power demands of the states of Uttar Pradesh and Assam. Its supercritical technology ensures higher efficiency, reduced fuel consumption, and lower emissions compared to conventional plants. The project has an advanced environmental management system, including high-efficiency electrostatic precipitators and flue-gas desulfurization units. This project marks the beginning of a new era in the long-term partnership between NLC India Limited and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL).

Through Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Limited (NUPPL), the strategic alliance leverages the expertise of both organisations' operational and project execution capabilities and UPRVUNL's deep understanding of the regional power landscape, the statement added.

Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, CMD, NLCIL, said, "The successful commissioning of the first supercritical power plant of NLCIL at Ghatampur marks a historic milestone in our journey towards energy sustainability. This project demonstrates our commitment to supporting India's growing power needs while embracing cutting-edge, energy-efficient technologies.”

“Supercritical technology ensures lower emissions, higher thermal efficiency, and a more sustainable energy future. We remain steadfast in our resolve to operationalize the remaining units, contributing to India's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat in the energy sector," he added.

This achievement underscores NLCIL's ongoing commitment to driving energy sector advancements while adhering to environmental and social governance principles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor