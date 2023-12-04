No Aadhaar for Kerala's Joseymol, unable to get govt benefits

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 4 Joseymol, a 43-year-old physically challenged woman does not have an Aadhaar card as her fingers are too small and hence is not able to get the social benefits.

The primary requirement for an Aadhaar card is finger prints which Joseymol is unable to get because of her disability. The Aadhaar authorities have intimated her that it will not be possible to give her a card.

She hails from the popular tourist destination at Kumarakom in Kerala's Kottayam district.

Not only does she fail to get her rightful claims, her name has also been removed from the family Ration card, because Aadhaar is a must to get her name back into the family ration card.

Joseymol and her aged mother Lucy are having a hand-to-mouth existence and despite their best efforts, Joseymol is yet to get her Aadhaar number.

Two years ago, the then district collector at Kottayam did his best, but due to technical reasons, Joseymol failed to get the card.

“ I am helpless because of my defects and am unable to get the Aadhaar card. I do not know whom to approach to get it,” said a sad Joseymol.

Her mother Lucy is also deeply distressed.

“It’s her right to get an Aadhaar card, but it’s not working out and due to it, various benefits which she deserves are not coming to her. She has studied up to Class 9 and has registered at the Employment Exchange, where things are stuck too. We do not know what to do and whom to approach,” said a dismayed Lucy.

Meanwhile, the local Kumarakom village council taking her case to a special one has been giving her some support, but they too might be cutting it out because Aadhaar is a must.

