No alcohol sale in Delhi for 3 days ahead of MCD polls

New Delhi, Dec 1 Ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls on December 4, the city Excise Department announced that alcohol sale will be prohibited for three days in the national capital starting from Friday evening.

The three-day ban will come to force from the time the campaigning ends until the completion of voting.

When the votes will be counted on December 7, liquor sale will again be prohibited.

"In view of the civic polls in Delhi, the State Election Commission has declared dry days from 5.30 p.m. of December 2 to December 4, 2022 up to 5,30 p.m. and again on December 7, 2022 on the day of counting of votes in the whole of NCT of Delhi," said a notification issued by the Department.

All the liquor vends, bars, sale outlets. will remain closed on these days, the notification said.

The Excise Department and Delhi Police will patrol the city to ensure that there is no unauthorised storage of liquor or transportation of unauthorised liquor, it added.

