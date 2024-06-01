No animal sacrifice performed as claimed by K'taka DyCM, Kerala Minister reiterates

Thiruvananthapuram, June 1 For the second day in succession, Kerala Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan has denied the claims of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar that a ritual involving animal sacrifice (black magic) took place in a temple to "bring trouble to the Congress government".

The agencies that have conducted the probe include Kerala Police Intelligence, the Devasom Boards and the local temple officials at a few places in Kannur, he said.

On Thursday, Shivakumar said that his political detractors are conducting a 'Shatru Bhairavi Yaga', a ritual involving animal sacrifice, in the Raja Rajeshwari temple in Kerala, to bring trouble to the Congress government in Karnataka.

He told the media in Bengaluru that he had the information that "21 red goats, three buffaloes, 21 black sheep and five pigs were being sacrificed for this black magic".

After drawing flak, the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister later said that he had not mentioned the name of any temple.

The ruling CPI(M) and its leadership slammed Shivakumar for airing such a baseless allegation.

