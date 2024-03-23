No Bar Can Keep Him Inside: Arvind Kejriwal’s Wife Sunita Reads His Message From ED Custody

Sunita, the wife of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, conveyed a message on Saturday, wherein the Delhi chief minister affirmed that every moment of his existence has been devoted to the service of the nation. In a message from the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) custody, the Delhi chief minister said no bar can keep him inside and he will soon return.

He further reassured that there has never been an instance where he failed to fulfill any commitment, particularly guaranteeing women about the execution of a scheme aimed at providing eligible beneficiaries with a monthly honorarium of Rs 1,000.

The Delhi chief minister remains in ED custody until March 28, subsequent to his apprehension by the agency in relation to a money-laundering case associated with Delhi's recently annulled excise policy.

Whether inside or outside, every moment of my life is dedicated to serving the country. Every drop of my blood is dedicated to the country, Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal additionally said the imperative for India to emerge as the most robust and eminent nation globally. He underscored the presence of both internal and external forces endeavoring to undermine the nation, stressing the necessity to combat them effectively.