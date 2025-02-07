No Cabinet expansion for now, hints Telangana CM

Hyderabad, Feb 7 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday hinted that there will be no expansion of his Cabinet for now.

The Chief Minister, who was in Delhi to meet the Congress party’s central leaders, told media persons in an informal chat that the leadership would decide who should be included in the Cabinet. He made it clear that he was not proposing any names to the leadership.

Revanth Reddy, who earlier met AICC General Secretary K. C. Venugopal, said the party has reached to conclusion on reconstituting Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) executive. He hoped that an announcement would be made in a day or two.

Replying to a query, he said he did not seek the appointment by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He remarked that if those who do not know his relationship with Rahul Gandhi say something, this would have no impact on him.

Revanth Reddy said he would act in accordance with the sentiments of the party and leaders. He made it clear that there would be no personal decision.

“I will do the work assigned to me by the party. I know only to continue my work. There is no need to respond to every criticism,” he said.

Venugopal had separate meetings with Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud and Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy.

AICC observer Deepa Dasmunshi is also accompanying the Chief Minister and other leaders.

Their visit is reported to be to invite AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi for two public meetings planned in Telangana on the successful conduct of caste census and categorisation of Scheduled Castes as per the Supreme Court order.

However, speculations of discontent among a section of party MLAs have added significance to the leaders’ visit.

Before leaving for Delhi, the leaders had attended the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, where they called for unity and coordination between MLAs and ministers.

Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy also made it clear that the state government will act as per law in the cases against opposition leaders. He said there was no plan to immediately arrest and send them to jail.

He asserted that his government is working for a permanent solution to the problems. The CM claimed that the caste survey was conducted after taking all aspects into consideration. He believes that the caste survey permanently resolved the issue of Muslim reservation.

The Chief Minister said the caste survey revealed that the population of Backward Classes has gone up by 5.5 per cent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor