No casualties, no major injuries in recent India-China clash, confirms Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Lok Sabha on the recent clashes between Indian and Chinese troops along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC). While addressing in Lok Sabha, the minister said that there was no loss of life or any serious injury to our soldiers.He further added that, “Our armed forces are always ready to stop any attempt of transgression at our borders."

“In this face-off, few soldiers on both sides suffered injuries. I'd like to tell this House that none of our soldiers died or suffered any serious injury. Due to the timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers have retreated to their own locations," he added. He further said, “After this incident, on 11th Dec the local commander of the area held a flag meeting with his Chinese counterpart under the established system & discussed this incident. The Chinese side was refused all such actions and told to maintain peace at the border." Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 and the face-off resulted in "minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides", the Indian Army said.