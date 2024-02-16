‘No change in exam schedule’: CBSE warns against fake notice

New Delhi, Feb 16 The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday said that there is no change in the examination schedule and also issued a stern warning against the fake notice over re-scheduling of exams in wake of farmers’ protests.

“The misguiding notice has been issued on fake letterhead of CBSE. Such notices are completely fake. There is no change in the class X and XII board exams,” the CBSE said.

Earlier, Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj has said that it has been observed in the past also that during exam time certain unscrupulous elements make an effort to spread rumours on social media platforms about paper leak and claim to have access to question papers of exams.

“Miscreants also circulate fake links of sample papers with the claim that questions will be from these sample papers,” Bhardwaj said.

He said that all this is done to mint money from the students. “These persons, groups and agencies intend to fleece the gullible students and parents as they demand money in return. Such irresponsible activities also create confusion and panic among the students and public,” he said.

Bhardwaj said that if anyone comes across any such news, the student or the parent must inform the CBSE on e-mail ID info.cbseexam@cbseshiksha.in

The CBSE annual examinations of class X & XII have started from 15 February.

The Board has said that it is vigilant and active in identifying and taking action against those spreading fake news and rumours.

“CBSE is closely monitoring the situation with the help of law enforcement agencies to take stern action against persons involved in circulating fake news on social media platforms under various provisions of IPC and IT Act,” an official said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor