No complaints by political party, almost two weeks after draft rolls: EC

New Delhi, Aug 13 The Election Commission (EC), in its routine bulletin on the contentious Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive in Bihar, said on Wednesday that none of the political parties have filed any objection or complaints so far, regarding inclusion or exclusion of electors from the voters list.

More than 17,000 individuals approached the poll panel directly to register their complaints, EC further informed in its bulletin.

A total of 74,525 new electors have requisitioned the poll panel for inclusion of their names in the voting list. Out of these, six individuals who turned 18 after the publication of draft rolls on August 1, have submitted their forms through Booth level Agents (BLAs).

Besides the new voters seeking entry into Bihar's electoral rolls ahead of Assembly elections slated later this year, what has caught the attention of all is the absence of any claims and objections, particularly by the Opposition parties, particularly in light of their stiff resistance to voter verification drive in the poll-bound state, a month ago.

The Election Commission also informed that the claims & objections will be disposed by the concerned ERO/AERO after the expiry of 7 days after the verification of eligibility documents.

“As per SIR orders, no name can be deleted from the draft list published on 1st August 2025 without passing a speaking order by the ERO/AERO after conducting an enquiry and after giving a fair and reasonable opportunity,” it said in the official statement.

Notably, the poll panel published its draft electoral rolls on August 1 and has kept a window of one month for people and parties to bring their complaints regarding inclusion or exclusion from the draft list.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has 47,506 booth level agents (BLAs), the Congress has 17,549 and the Left has over 2,000, all adding up to over 67,000.

The ECI concluded the enumeration phase of the SIR, from June 24 to July 25. More than 7.24 crore electors - out of a total of 7.89 crore - submitted their enumeration forms, till the culmination of revision procedure.

