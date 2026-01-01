No compromise on development work quality: Delhi Minister

New Delhi, Jan 1 Delhi Minister for Social Welfare Ravinder Indraj Singh said on Thursday that no compromise would be made on the quality of development works and strict action would be taken against officials failing to complete works within the stipulated timeframe.

Ravinder Indraj, who is also the Minister in-charge Minister of North West Delhi, said this during an interaction with residents and assured that all dilapidated water supply and sewer lines would be replaced.

He also directed officials to ensure that no water or sewer connections are provided without approved building plans.

Ravinder Indraj visited Deep Vihar, Begumpur, Barwala Road, Rajiv Nagar, Rajiv Nagar Extension, Pappu Colony, Krishna Colony, Shiv Vihar and Shahbad Dairy, where he held direct interactions with residents and issued immediate instructions to officials for prompt redressal of grievances.

During the outreach programme, residents raised issues related to the construction of roads and lanes, water supply, cleaning of drains and sewer overflows before the Cabinet Minister.

Concerns regarding waterlogging during the monsoon season were also highlighted at several locations, said an official statement.

The Cabinet Minister instructed officials from the Delhi Jal Board, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Public Works Department and other concerned departments present on the spot to ensure time-bound, transparent and quality-driven resolution of all complaints.

Ravinder Indraj stated that, as per the directions of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, officials must regularly inspect their respective areas, monitor the quality of development works and maintain continuous engagement with residents.

He reviewed the deadlines of ongoing development projects and emphasised that such public outreach programmes would continue regularly, along with consistent monitoring of compliance with issued directions.

The Minister stated that the government’s objective is to ensure that every colony is equipped with robust basic infrastructure such as roads, sewerage, water supply, sanitation and street lighting, enabling citizens to lead a dignified life.

He reiterated that the overall development of North West Delhi remains his top priority, and the government is fully committed to achieving the goal of a Developed Delhi in partnership with the people.

--IANS

