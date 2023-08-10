No Confidence Motion: Congress, its friends used to trust Pakistan: PM Narendra Modi

The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing a no-confidence motion for the second time in its nine years in response to the Opposition's no-confidence motion against the NDA government. The Lok Sabha initiated the no-confidence debate on Tuesday.Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who returned to the Parliament after almost 4 months, participated in the discussion on Wednesday. The Parliament has been witnessing a logjam over a number of issues, including the violence in Manipur, since the beginning of the Monsoon Session on July 20.

During the debate, the Congress leader referred to his visit to Manipur and his meetings with victims of violence in the state and said ‘Bharat’ is the voice of the people of the country and that “voice was killed in Manipur". Taking a dig at Congress, Modi said, history of Congress has been that they have never believed in the potential of the country. They believed in Pakistan's words. Their love for Pakistan was such that he used to immediately believe the words of Pakistan.

The debate which began on August 8 will culminate today with the Prime Minister’s reply to the debate. Numerous leaders took part in the debate including Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani, Nirmala Sitharaman, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Kiren Rijiju, Nishikant Dubey, Gaurav Gogoi, Jyotiraditya Scindia and others.The Opposition has been demanding the Prime Minister’s presence and his statement in the House over the sporadic Manipur violence which has continued for over three months now.