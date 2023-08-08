No confidence motion: Nishikant Dubey raises issue of SC stays Gandhi's conviction in Modi surname



The Lok Sabha takes up the discussion on a no-confidence motion on Tuesday. According to sources, a time of 12 hours has been fixed for the discussion. In this, a time of about 6 hours and 41 minutes has been fixed for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and about one hour and 15 minutes for the Congress party.

The debate on the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government is to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, i.e, August 8 and 9 in the the lower house of the parliament. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give a reply on August 10.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey raises the issue of the Supreme Court staying Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the Modi surname remark case following which his membership was restored. The Supreme Court has not given a judgement, it has given a stay order. He is saying that he will not apologise. Secondly, he says I am not Savarkar You can never be Savakar.