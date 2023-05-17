"No controversy," says Congress' G Parameshwara who indicated willingness for Karnataka CM post

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 17 : Congress leader G Parameshwara on Wednesday said that there is no controversy in the selection of the Karnataka chief minister even as the party deliberates in the national capital after its emphatic win in the recently held assembly polls in the southern State.

"Let me clarify that there is no controversy in the selection of the Karnataka CM. A procedure is being followed. The party high command is meeting the CM candidates and it will be finalised today or by tomorrow," G Parameshwara told ANI.

Earlier on Tuesday the Congress leader sprung a surprise by saying that he was ready to take up the responsibility of the Chief Minister if the party high command asked him to do so.

The former Karnataka Deputy CM also had said that a Dalit leader should become the chief minister.

Parameshwara said that it is natural for Dalits to ask for representation in the southern State.

"It's natural for Dalits, voting for Congress, to ask for representation. Everyone in the party high command knows me. If there's a situation where Dr Parameshwara has to be made (CM), then they'll make it. I won't lobby," he added.

Despite winning a clear mandate in the assembly polls, suspense over the chief minister continued.

Frontrunners to the post Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are in the national capital to discuss with the party's central leadership on the government formation in Karnataka and the next Chief Minister.

Earlier today, Siddaramaiah arrived at the 10 Janpath residence of party MP and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi here in the national capital to hold discussions.

Besides this, Karnataka Congress working president Eshwar Khandare and other MLAs arrived at the party president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in the national capital for meetings in connection with picking the next chief minister of the State.

According to party sources, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar will also meet Rahul Gandhi at 10 Janpath.

According to sources, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will take the final decision after consulting Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress had emerged as the single largest party in Karnataka after winning the May 10 assembly election. It won 135 seats in the 224-member Karnataka assembly.

