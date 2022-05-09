No culprit will be spared: Himachal Pradesh CM on constable recruitment exam paper leak case

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Monday said that culprit involved in the Police Constable Recruitment Exam paper leak case will not be spared.

The Chief Minister said that the government has also cancelled the written examination, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the case.

"No culprit will be spared. After constituting an SIT to probe into the Police Constable Recruitment Exam paper leak case, we have decided to cancel the paper so that nobody points fingers. I think more arrests will be done in the time to come," said Thakur.

According to the state police, a total of 13 people have been arrested in the case so far.

The SIT constituted for the investigation of the above-mentioned case continues to investigate the case in a scientific and professional manner, stated the Himachal Pradesh police.

The written examination for the recruitment of 1,700 constables was held on March 27 earlier this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

