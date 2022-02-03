No date decided yet for next India-China Corps Commander-level talks: MEA

New Delhi, Feb 3 There is no confirmed date for the next round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China yet, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

The MEA was asked about the border tensions between the two nations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), and the diplomatic initiatives taken to resolve them.

"As you know that the senior Commander-level talks between India and China were held last month. Both sides mutually agreed for the resolution of all the issues of conflict between the two nations as early as possible and go ahead to take initiatives to maintain peace along the LAC. They also talked about ways to strengthen the bilateral relations between India and China," said Arindam Bagchi, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs.

"Both sides agreed to hold the next round of Corps Commander-level talks, but we don't have a date for the next meeting as of now," added Bagchi.

The 14th round of India-China Corps Commander-level talks were held on January 12 at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point.

This Corps Commander-level talks between India and China started after the military face-off in Galwan Valley in June 2020.

