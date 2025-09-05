No decision on renaming Khairthal-Tijara district as Bhartrihari Nagar: Rajasthan govt

Jaipur, Sep 5 The state government has clarified in the Assembly that no decision has yet been implemented regarding renaming Khairthal-Tijara district as Bhartrihari Nagar or shifting its headquarters to Bhiwadi.

In its written reply to a question raised by Congress MLA Lalit Yadav, the government stated that no circular or notification has been issued by the Revenue Department so far in this regard.

The statement has sparked political discussions, as the government had earlier indicated steps towards renaming the district.

On August 7, Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav had posted on social media, thanking Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma for approving the proposal to rename Khairthal-Tijara as Bhartrihari Nagar and to shift the district headquarters to Bhiwadi.

Several BJP MLAs and local leaders had also extended congratulations through their posts, which created an impression that the process was finalised. The government’s clarification has, however, contradicted these claims and once again triggered debate over the issue. Local opposition to the proposed changes has already been strong.

After the news spread in August, residents staged protests and even closed markets several times in objection to shifting the district headquarters. The agitation continues, with locals insisting that Khairthal-Tijara should remain intact and opposing Bhiwadi being made the centre.

Sources said that while the proposal was indeed prepared and even received approval at the Chief Minister’s level last month, further processes, including mandatory clearance from the Union Home Ministry, are still pending.

As per rules, the name of any administrative unit - from a village to a district - can only be changed with approval from the Union Home Ministry.

The confusion arises because the earlier Gehlot government had already created new districts on August 4, 2023, including Khairthal-Tijara, while demands were simultaneously raised for making Bhiwadi a separate district.

The present government’s proposal to rename and shift headquarters has therefore become politically sensitive.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor