No difference in Nitish and Giriraj Singh's political approach: Lalu Prasad

Patna, Oct 23 Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad claimed on Wednesday that there was no difference between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Minister Giriraj Singh's political approach.

Interacting with media persons, the RJD chief said: "Union Minister Singh has a habit of making provocative comments and Nitish extends indirect support to it."

He slammed BJP MP Pradeep Kumar Singh for his "provocative" remark during the Union Minister's 'Hindu Swabhiman Yatra' in Araria.

"Despite their (Giriraj Singh and BJP MP) provocative comments, Hindu-Muslim unity will persist in the region," the former chief minister said.

Lalu assured that as long as he is alive, he will actively "resist anyone trying to plunge Bihar into communal conflict", emphasising the inclusivity and shared contributions of all communities to the country's freedom and heritage.

On Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly and his son Tejashwi Yadav's remark that if any communal disturbance occurred, CM Nitish would be responsible, Lalu Yadav said it was accurate.

Tejashwi had made the remark pointing out a statement made by the BJP MP which he deemed inflammatory.

He also raised concerns over the additional security provided to Pradeep Kumar Singh by the Nitish Kumar government.

Pradeep Kumar Singh had purportedly said: "If you want to live in Araria, you have to become a Hindu."

The comment sparked controversy, with opposition leaders like Lalu and Tejashwi claiming that it was made to ignite communal tensions in the state.

However, Giriraj Singh launched a scathing attack on Tejashwi for his alleged sympathy for "infiltrators and Rohingyas" and accused him of doing "vote-bank politics".

"For him, secularism is all about speaking for Muslims and gaining their votes," he said further.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor