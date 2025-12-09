No differences with CM Siddaramaiah, says Dy CM Shivakumar

Belagavi, Dec 9 Amid the leadership tussle, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar has said that there is no confusion within the party and that he has no differences with CM Siddaramaiah.

“There was no disagreement earlier, there is none now, and there will not be any in the future,” he claimed.

He made the statement while responding to questions from the media on whether the remarks made by CM Siddaramaiah’s son, MLC Yathindra, had once again created confusion within the ruling party.

Reacting to Yathindra Siddaramaiah’s comments that the high command had rejected Shivakumar’s bid to become Chief Minister and that Siddaramaiah would continue for the full term, the Deputy CM said, “I have not been able to understand what he has said. I will speak to him regarding this.”

When asked when the party high command would summon him to Delhi, Shivakumar responded that he did not know. “I cannot disclose matters such as when the high command will call me to Delhi,” he added.

On whether he would issue a notice to Yathindra for repeatedly making statements regarding the Chief Minister’s post, Shivakumar said he would discuss the matter later.

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar reacted to the remarks made by MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah on the CM post issue, saying that he was very happy and wished for everything to be good.

Yathindra Siddaramaiah stated on Monday that CM Siddaramaiah would complete his full term and that the high command had turned down D.K. Shivakumar’s claims to the post.

Speaking in Bengaluru before leaving for Belagavi on Tuesday, Shivakumar said, “Very happy. Let everything be good, let it be good for the state,” when asked about Yathindra’s remarks.

After his arrival at the Sambra Airport in Belagavi to participate in the winter session of the state legislature, his supporters raised slogans in his favour, shouting “Shivakumar next CM”.

Party sources said the development was a response to Yathindra’s statement made in Belagavi on Monday, asserting that Siddaramaiah would complete his five-year tenure as Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Congress MLC Channaraj Hattiholi posted a message on social media welcoming the Deputy Chief Minister to Belagavi, referring to him as “Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar”, which drew public attention. Channaraj is the brother of Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, a close associate of Shivakumar.

MLC Channaraj afterwards maintained that it was a mistake of the social media handler, and he had withdrawn the post. His sister, Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, also reiterated that it was a mistake of the social media handler.

"My brother and I are disciplined soldiers of the party, and we will not violate any orders of the high command," she stated.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, MLC Channaraj said that at a time when both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar have stated that they will abide by the high command’s decisions, and senior leaders have echoed the same, Yathindra’s statement was unnecessary.

“When the high command has said it will take an appropriate decision, we need to wait until then,” he added.

Reacting to the developments, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said there was no confusion within the party and that the high command’s decisions would be final. When asked why no action was being taken against Yathindra for repeatedly commenting on leadership matters, the minister said leaders must be cautious and responsible when making public statements.

Yathindra Siddaramaiah said on Monday that those predicting a change in the Chief Minister’s position were “dreaming”.

He said the Congress high command has made it clear that there will be no change in leadership in the state.

Yathindra said, “Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has said he is an aspirant for the CM’s post. In response, the high command has clarified that this is not the appropriate time and also made it clear that there will be no change in the Chief Minister.”

He added, “The matter ends there. Hence, there is no tussle anymore. Opposition parties are unnecessarily spreading rumours and creating perceptions.”

When asked about speculation that CM Siddaramaiah would be asked to resign after the Belagavi session, Yathindra said, “They have been saying this for many years. They keep claiming the CM will be changed this year or that year. They must be dreaming.

