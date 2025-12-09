No electricity or water connection to new illegal constructions on Kolkata's wetlands: Calcutta HC

Kolkata, Dec 9 The Calcutta High Court has ordered that no new illegal construction will be allowed to be connected to electricity or water, sources in the court said on Tuesday.

The High Court is strict on illegal construction by encroaching on wetlands.

Recently, a case was filed in the High Court opposing illegal construction by encroaching on wetlands in east Kolkata. Justice Amrita Sinha's clear order in that case was that no new illegal construction would be allowed to be connected to electricity or water.

The court also directed that the authorities can take legal action against illegal construction as per the East Kolkata Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Act, 2006.

While hearing the plea opposing illegal construction by encroaching on wetlands in East Kolkata, Justice Sinha made strict observations. At the same time, the judge further ordered that the land mark numbers of the reserved land in the wetland area should be published on the authority's website and in newspapers.

In addition, the High Court also said that the land marks and numbers of all the lands on which construction is prohibited in the wetland area should be posted on the East Kolkata Wetlands Authority's website.

Not only that, it is also been directed that information regarding this should be published in English and regional newspapers. The court also ordered that a report must be submitted in this regard. The steps taken regarding the illegal construction have to be mentioned in detail in that report. The case will be heard again on February 23 next year. It has been directed to submit the report on this matter on the same day.

For several years, there have been widespread allegations of illegal construction being taken up by encroaching wetlands in eastern part of Kolkata. These rampant illegal constructions over wetlands have also effected the drainage system of the city. Rain water which used to be drained into these wetlands on the eastern part of Kolkata flows back to the city, resulting in waterlogging.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor