No eligible beneficiary should be left out of welfare schemes: CM Dhami

Dehradun, Dec 17 Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday reviewed the preparations for the “Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar” (Government at the Doorstep of Every Citizen) programme at the CM residence.

He directed officials and public representatives to ensure that the benefits of Central and State Government welfare schemes reach the last person through the ‘Prashasan Gaon ki Ore’ (Administration towards the village) campaign.

The Chief Minister issued a direction that from December 17, 2025, a 45-day statewide campaign should be conducted, during which multi-purpose camps will be organised in a phased manner in all Nyaya Panchayats of the state.

Through these camps, officials will visit rural areas, receive applications from citizens, connect eligible beneficiaries with various schemes, and ensure immediate resolution of public grievances.

He said that the programme must be organised at the Nyaya Panchayat level, and in larger Nyaya Panchayats, more than one camp should be organised as per requirement.

Comprehensive information about central and state government schemes should be provided at the camps, and it must be ensured that no eligible beneficiary is left out.

CM Dhami further directed that after the camps, officials should visit nearby villages to help eligible beneficiaries fill out application forms, identify those deprived of benefits, and address any shortcomings.

He emphasised that extensive publicity should be carried out before organising the camps, and residents of each Nyaya Panchayat should be informed at least 3-4 days in advance.

The Chief Minister also instructed that the District Magistrate must be present in at least one camp every week, while senior administrative officers should attend other camps. Officers from designated departments must remain present at the camps to resolve public problems on the spot.

Highlighting the importance of public representatives, CM Dhami said that 100 per cent participation of elected representatives in the camps must be ensured. Organisational leadership and public representatives should play a proactive role in resolving public issues and spreading awareness about government schemes.

He directed that each programme should be properly documented, beneficiary satisfaction should be given top priority, and weekly progress reports should be submitted to the Chief Minister’s Office, Chief Secretary’s Office, and the General Administration Department. Information about the success of the programmes and work done should also be shared with the public through the media.

Calling public satisfaction the government’s top priority, the Chief Minister appealed to make the campaign a mass movement.

