"No Expectations Only Corporate Giants Will Benefit": Samajwadi Party Leader Ram Gopal Yadav On Union Budget 2025 (Watch Video)

In a pointed critique of the upcoming Union Budget 2025, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav expressed a lack of optimism, stating, "There is no expectation from the Budget. If anyone keeps any expectation from this government, they will get disappointed. According to Yadav, the Budget is likely to offer relief primarily to top corporate houses like Adani, Ambani, and others, leaving ordinary citizens with little to gain.

Delivering the first full budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government third term, the middle-class is hoping for a major relief.

Ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2025 by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, terms like #incometax #budget2025 trended on X amid high hopes for tax reliefs. According to sources cited across news reports, the government is considering hiking income tax slabs and enhancing the standard deduction to address the concerns of middle-class taxpayers amid rising inflation. The speculation of tax reliefs grew with PM Modi and President Droupadi Murmu referring to middle class multiple times in their addresses in Parliament on Friday.

