No family will remain landless in Assam, says CM Sarma

Guwahati, Feb 28 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday that no family will be left landless in the state.

Attending a ceremonial distribution of land pattas to the eligible beneficiaries of Mission Basundhara 2.0 in Majuli district, Sarma said, “Of the 50,000 families residing in Majuli, nearly 30,000 didn't have land pattas. Therefore, providing land pattas to a huge chunk of landless families is indeed a matter of great satisfaction.”

Referring to the importance of land pattas in securing loans from banks, and compensation from the government during natural calamities, the Chief Minister said the state government aims to ensure that every family in Assam possesses legal documents backing their claims over their land by 2026.

“Rules and document proofs for the upcoming Mission Basundhara 3.0 shall be relaxed to a great extent in comparison to the first and second editions of the scheme,” he added.

Sarma also said that due to the efforts of the current government, non-tribal but indigenous communities of the state have been able to receive land pattas even in areas that fall under tribal belts and blocks.

He also mentioned that in less than three years of the current government, a perceptible positive development can be observed in Majuli. Apart from the rapid public infrastructure development in the river island, there has also been a change in the mindset of the residents of Majuli, he claimed.

Sarma also said that more than 700 youths from Majuli have managed to secure jobs in the government sector entirely on merit in the last three years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor