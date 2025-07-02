No fear or worry, say pilgrims as they embark on Amarnath yatra

New Delhi, July 2 Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha announced on Wednesday that over 4,000 devotees have begun their journey from Jammu for the Amarnath Yatra. He flagged off the first group of pilgrims from Jammu.

"“More than four thousand devotees of Lord Bhole Nath have set out today in the first batch for Baba Barfani’s darshan," said L-G Sinha.

With chants of “Bam Bam Bhole” ringing through the air, the spiritual journey to the sacred Amarnath cave has officially begun.

Pilgrims gathered in large numbers at the base camp, filled with emotion and enthusiasm.

“Everything feels great, and I am very happy to be going with the first batch. There is no fear or worry because we have our Army and our leaders with us,” said one devotee.

Another added, “There is great excitement among the first batch of pilgrims, and I want to tell all devotees to come at least once for darshan of Baba Amarnath.”

The annual pilgrimage, a major spiritual event in the Hindu calendar, will see lakhs of devotees trek to the high-altitude cave shrine in the Himalayas over the coming weeks. This year’s yatra began with heightened preparations by the administration, ensuring a safe and seamless journey for all participants.

L-G Sinha commended the efforts of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, the administration, and the security forces. “The Jammu and Kashmir administration, local residents, and the Shrine Board have made excellent arrangements for the Yatra. Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces have ensured strict security measures,” he said.

Along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, particularly near Ramban, security has been ramped up. The area has seen the deployment of additional forces, surveillance systems, and checkpoints. Only verified vehicles are being allowed to pass through key points to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

Meanwhile, facilities including medical aid, sanitation, food distribution, and emergency response systems have been arranged along the route. The Shri Amarnath Shrine Board has worked closely with multiple agencies to monitor crowd flow and weather patterns, ensuring the safety and comfort of pilgrims throughout the yatra.

