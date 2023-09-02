No fight among us: Kejriwal after INDIA alliance meeting in Mumbai

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, claimed on Friday that there is no animosity between the members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) coalition.

This is an alliance not just of 28 parties, but of 140 crore people. I have been noticing that there are forceful projections of infighting which is not there. I have attended all the three meetings of the alliance. I am saying with full responsibility that all meetings have been held in a very cordial atmosphere. There is no conflict, Arvind Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo, said that no one here has come to get a post but to take India on the path of development. Some big forces will try to break the INDIA alliance. Today, no one here has come to get a post but to take India on the path of development. I am sure INDIA will come together which will become the cause of this government's end, he said.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, Kejriwal said that this is the most corrupt and arrogant government in the history of independent India. The Modi government is the most corrupt and arrogant government in the history of independent India, he added.

The constituent parties in the INDIA alliance decided to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election together "as far as possible", said the alliance's resolution taken during its third strategic meeting being held in Mumbai.