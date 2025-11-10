No financial aid of Rs 1,500 crore received from Centre, says Himachal CM

Mandi, Nov 10 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Monday announced that the financial assistance for those who lost their belongings during natural disasters would be raised from Rs 70,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

“No financial aid of Rs 1,500 crore was received from the central government,” he said.

Despite limited resources, the state government was steadfastly moving toward making Himachal Pradesh a self-reliant state, he said while addressing a gathering in Mandi town.

He stressed that “Atmanirbhar Himachal” was not a political slogan but the passion and commitment of his government.

The state had adopted 6,000 orphan children as “Children of the State” and was providing financial assistance for the higher education of the children.

He said the government was making every possible effort to assist disaster-affected families from its limited resources in view of the widespread destruction this year.

The Chief Minister said, “Building a house takes a lifetime for a family, how can Rs 1.30 lakh be enough as compensation? The Union government provides only this amount for rebuilding a house, but I come from a common family and understand the common people’s plight. That is why we raised the compensation for fully damaged houses from Rs 1.30 lakh to Rs 7 lakh and increased assistance to Rs 1 lakh for partially damaged houses.”

Accusing the BJP of politicising relief efforts, Sukhu said it would have been better if all the BJP MLAs from Mandi district had attended the event despite being invited.

“The BJP leaders are insensitive to the suffering of the common man and their only aim is to do politics and spread lies,” he said.

He said even two months after the Prime Minister’s announcement, Himachal Pradesh had not received any financial help.

“I am ready to go to Delhi under the leadership of Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda. I have no ego, my only goal is to help disaster victims,” he said.

The Chief Minister reiterated his repeated requests to the Centre to allow the rehabilitation of disaster-affected families on forest land.

--IANS

vg/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor